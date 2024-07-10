AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 3%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.89 and last traded at $84.21. Approximately 322,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,276,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

