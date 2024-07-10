Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $233.69 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.71845455 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 957 active market(s) with $230,780,983.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

