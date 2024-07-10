Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $4,288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

