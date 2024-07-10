Ark Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.18 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $57.18 million and $32.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,044,218 coins and its circulating supply is 182,044,258 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

