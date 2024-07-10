Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 7.3% Higher

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.14 ($2.33) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.33). Approximately 6,756,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.00 ($2.17).

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

