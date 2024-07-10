Art de Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $117.71 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $117.71 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00216418 USD and is down -15.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,161,733.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

