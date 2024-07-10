ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Major Shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen Buys 61,849 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

Shares of ASPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 1,162,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,278. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 5.12.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

