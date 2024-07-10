Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $639.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

