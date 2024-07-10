AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lessened by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,044. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

