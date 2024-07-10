Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 20.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 238,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

