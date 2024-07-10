AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.24 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 49.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 345,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,480 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

