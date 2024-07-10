Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 751,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,421. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.