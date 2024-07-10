Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after buying an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,933,000 after buying an additional 347,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.47.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

