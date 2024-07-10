Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 62 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

NXPI stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

