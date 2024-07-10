Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 3.6 %

NEM traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,390,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.