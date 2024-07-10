Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.83. 1,981,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

