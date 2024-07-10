Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 806 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.25. 933,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,921. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $253.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

