Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

