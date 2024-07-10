Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,681 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

RDVY traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 703,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

