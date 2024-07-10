Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. 30,366 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

