Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,740. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.