Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $33,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,480 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 6.5 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

