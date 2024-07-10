Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 335,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,036. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.