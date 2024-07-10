Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 207 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $150,318,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $38.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,098.95. The company had a trading volume of 924,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,589. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $987.73 and a 200-day moving average of $924.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.