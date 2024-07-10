Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 986 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $6,162,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

