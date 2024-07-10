Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Ayala Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Ayala has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.
Ayala Company Profile
