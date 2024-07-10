Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,822. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azul

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.