AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 359,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

