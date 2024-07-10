B. Riley Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

