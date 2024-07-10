Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.11.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.