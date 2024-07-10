Barclays Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $60.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 279,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,315. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

