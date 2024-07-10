Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 76,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 79,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

