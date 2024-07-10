Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.49

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 7280713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
