Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $40.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

BEAM stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

