Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

BDX traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.13. 1,599,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

