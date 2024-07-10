Beldex (BDX) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $289.79 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.36 or 0.05372403 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,829,648 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,449,648 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.