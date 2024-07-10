Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON GFM remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.92) during trading hours on Wednesday. 73,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £276.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

