Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
LON GFM remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.92) during trading hours on Wednesday. 73,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £276.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Griffin Mining
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.