BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,343 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 856,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,457. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

