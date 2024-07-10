BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LKQ were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in LKQ by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,821,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 199,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,184. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

