BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,084 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Entergy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.51. 189,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,875. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

