BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,422 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 276.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 314,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,946. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

