BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,698. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.08. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

