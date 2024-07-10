BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. 234,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,537. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

