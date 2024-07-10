BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 381,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.