BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,201 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 1,407,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.