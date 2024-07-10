BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.55 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 766,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,233. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

