BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.73 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 166,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

