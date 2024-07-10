BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,494. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.49 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.99 and a 200 day moving average of $396.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

