BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,496 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hershey were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. 282,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,382. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $248.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

