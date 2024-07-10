BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 16,044 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.64. The company had a trading volume of 367,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

